As Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Rose, Forte Capital Boosted by $339,317 Its Stake; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position Boosted by Pitcairn Company

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 184.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 4,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,884 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $723,000, up from 2,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $111.69. About 1.19M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,570 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74 million, up from 58,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $103.08. About 4.17M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: HAVE MORE STAFF LOOKING AT CHINA THAN ANY OTHER SINGLE OVERSEAS ECONOMY; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-2 card ABS; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TRUMP TARIFF PROPOSAL COULD TURN BADLY IF ESCALATES; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NON-MINING INVESTMENT ROSE ABOUT 9% IN PAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – CURO Group Holdings Selling Shareholders Include Private-Equity Firm Friedman Fleischer & Lowe; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY; 23/05/2018 – RESERVE BANK AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE: AMONG THE LARGEST ECONOMIC RISKS THAT AUSTRALIA FACES IS SOMETHING GOING WRONG IN CHINA; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President, CEO, Effective July 2; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – MARVIN ELLISON CURRENTLY SERVES AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE INC – LOWE WILL SUCCEED BRIAN SCHMITT

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 7,885 shares to 7,151 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,621 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWO).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Family Dollar’s Performance Improve Again for Dollar Tree in Q1? – Nasdaq” on May 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DLTR vs. ROST: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on February 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Don’t Trust the Dollar Tree Rally – Motley Fool” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Reasons Why Dollar Tree (DLTR) is an Investor Favorite – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar Tree Trades Lower Following Q1 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research invested in 21,355 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cibc Asset Management reported 41,934 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Communications owns 8,370 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Blackrock Inc invested in 19.34M shares or 0.09% of the stock. 946,363 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc. Bryn Mawr Com invested in 5,840 shares. Burney holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 23,330 shares. The Maryland-based Profund Advsr Llc has invested 0.09% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 5,043 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation stated it has 30,715 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Gru Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Midas invested 0.87% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lowe’s Is Still a Fixer-Upper – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lowe’s: More Research-Worthy Than Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Care About Archer-Daniels-Midland Companyâ€™s (NYSE:ADM) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Care About TransUnionâ€™s (NYSE:TRU) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10 million and $277.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,246 shares to 29,318 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields Communication Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Chilton Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 123,484 shares. Cap Research Invsts holds 33.06M shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 151,707 shares. M Hldgs reported 7,114 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White has invested 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Twin Tree Management Lp has 0.05% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 84,146 shares. Third Avenue Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 276,136 shares. Everence Inc owns 17,819 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Arrow Fincl owns 0.18% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 7,085 shares. New York-based Pinnacle Associate has invested 0.06% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Davenport And Limited stated it has 93,679 shares. Cadence Savings Bank Na reported 23,458 shares. Moreover, Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 163,519 were reported by Whittier Tru Company.