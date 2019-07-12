As Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Price Rose, Two Creeks Capital Management LP Upped Its Stake by $40.79 Million; Veritas Asset Management Llp Continues to Hold Holding in Baxter Intl (BAX)

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 374,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 943,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.30 million, up from 569,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.31. About 97,994 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Announces CEO Succession Plan; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Gross Margin 34.63%; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE EMPHASISES IMPORTANCE OF EDUCATION, ACCUMULATION OF HUMAN CAPITAL IN INVESTMENT; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 18/05/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE A LOWER CURRENCY IN AUSTRALIA; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s -Update; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 77,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.85 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $638.36M, up from 7.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.42. About 48,316 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Net $389M; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – NOW EXPECTS A 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 20 TO 21 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $3.60 TO $3.75 PER SHARE; 30/03/2018 – FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Prismaflex Control Unit. Dialyzer, high permeability with or without sealed dialysate; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – IN 2023, ANTICIPATES AN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 23 TO 24 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.90 TO $5.05 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Baxter to Grow Six Percent by 2023 Says CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY View To EPS $2.49-EPS $2.62; 17/05/2018 – Baxter of California Further Explores a Life Lived True: The Evolving Cultural Movement in Los Angeles; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adj EPS $3.60-Adj EPS $3.75

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (Call) (NYSE:V) by 50,000 shares to 46,000 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (NYSE:PXD) by 194,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,100 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jackson Wealth Llc stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Benjamin F Edwards Inc invested in 0.56% or 56,209 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.24% or 6.41M shares. Fiduciary reported 0.29% stake. Rothschild Investment Corp Il has 25,050 shares. 5,001 are owned by Liberty Mngmt Inc. Fincl Bank reported 2,538 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 912 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.37M shares. Advsr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.42% or 61,389 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.37% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 35,020 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 69,500 shares. Raub Brock Mgmt Lp reported 189,607 shares stake. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. $950,538 worth of stock was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) selects Charlotte for massive tech hub – Triangle Business Journal” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Care About TransUnionâ€™s (NYSE:TRU) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s: More Research-Worthy Than Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Mngmt Corporation accumulated 79,262 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Fund holds 0.17% or 9,477 shares. Swiss National Bank owns 2.17 million shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 3.27M shares. 3,915 are held by Lourd Capital Ltd Liability. Dumont Blake Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 11,216 shares. 17,312 were accumulated by Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management). Tdam Usa reported 4,405 shares. Goelzer Mngmt Incorporated holds 10,127 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Whitnell accumulated 4,267 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 2,235 shares. 7,122 are held by Duncker Streett &. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.09% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Barbara Oil holds 1.93% or 40,000 shares. 3,658 were reported by Aviance Partners Limited Com.