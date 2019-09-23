As Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Price Declined, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Trimmed Stake by $339,800; As Anadarko Pete (APC) Stock Value Rose, Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Raised Position by $54.04 Million

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 79.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 772,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 1.74M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $122.99M, up from 971,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 177.76% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC); 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.43B; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend; 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 15/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 3,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 51,925 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.24 million, down from 55,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $111.69. About 1.05M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – PROLONGED UNFAVORABLE WEATHER ACROSS GEOGRAPHIES LED TO DELAYED SPRING SELLING SEASON WHICH IMPACTED RESULTS IN OUTDOOR CATEGORIES IN QTR; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Expects to Add About 10 Home-Improvement, Hardware Stores in FY18; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NON-MINING INVESTMENT ROSE ABOUT 9% IN PAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.22; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N SAYS CEO, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND PRESIDENT ROBERT A. NIBLOCK TO RETIRE; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney’s Ellison ‘To Pursue Another Opportunity With Lowe’s Cos.’; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire — 3rd Update

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.53 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 2,559 shares to 307,595 shares, valued at $36.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 11,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,018 are held by Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited reported 0.23% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Wagner Bowman holds 13,711 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Fincl Architects stated it has 2,277 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 5.66 million shares. Axa holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 264,263 shares. E&G Ltd Partnership owns 8,200 shares. Markel Corp holds 570,000 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 1.58 million shares or 0.4% of the stock. 4,803 are held by Tru Of Oklahoma. 18,127 are owned by Sigma Planning. 162,704 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership. 868 are held by Toth Advisory Corporation. Haverford Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 95,945 shares. Miller Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 25,230 shares or 0.58% of the stock.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 78,334 shares to 375,748 shares, valued at $28.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 576,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 692,443 shares, and cut its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX).