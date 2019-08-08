As Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Waddell & Reed Financial Has Cut Its Holding; Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Cut Its Position in Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) by $1.94 Million as Share Value Declined

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 104,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 987,211 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.07 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $100.16. About 909,191 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN INTEREST RATES WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 08/05/2018 – Enercare Appoints Geoff Lowe as Chief Fincl Officer; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square Joins Fellow Activist D.E. Shaw in Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock will retire once a successor is found; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: A Case of Good Timing — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PICTURE ON NON-MINING BUSINESS INVESTMENT BETTER THAN FOR SOME TIME; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Gross Margin 34.63%; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TRUMP TARIFF PROPOSAL COULD TURN BADLY IF ESCALATES

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 79.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 176,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 46,627 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 223,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $575.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 32,713 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru invested 0.24% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 4,420 are held by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va. Everence owns 17,819 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Private Ocean Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 401 shares. Waters Parkerson And Communication Ltd holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 74,364 shares. Massachusetts-based Cohen Lawrence B has invested 0.7% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Parkside Retail Bank Trust has 0.13% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 3,528 shares. Johnson Grp Inc stated it has 0.21% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Gould Asset Mngmt Ca has 0.1% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Pinnacle Associate has invested 0.06% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 199,393 are owned by Kanawha Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. The Maryland-based Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Sunbelt Secs has 4,208 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 1.47 million shares or 0.31% of the stock.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.60 billion for 12.40 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 344,681 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $18.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 244,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of stock was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538.

