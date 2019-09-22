As Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Price Declined, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Upped Stake; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined While Petrus Trust Company Lta Increased Holding by $360,705

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 126.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc bought 10,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89 million, up from 8,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $110.96. About 6.23 million shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF GEOFF LOWE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 17/04/2018 – SMS Assist Names Becky Lowe as New Chief Human Resources Officer; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: STILL EARLY DAYS, BUT CHINESE MEASURES ARE HAVING POSITIVE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Starts Searching for New CEO as Robert Niblock to Retire; 23/05/2018 – Full story: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s – Dow Jones; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock will retire once a successor is found

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 2,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 138,541 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.30 million, up from 135,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 11.06 million shares traded or 51.49% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson’s Dead Serious Opioid Issues – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Here’s How Rising Litigation Charges Are Impacting Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings – Forbes” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “How Much Will It Cost Johnson & Johnson To Settle Most of Its Lawsuits? – Forbes” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs Janssen Pharma’s Erleada for mCSPC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $564.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 2,700 shares to 17,800 shares, valued at $19.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 21,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,316 shares, and cut its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tuttle Tactical reported 18,705 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt reported 242,337 shares. Diversified Inv Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 1,930 shares. Godsey Gibb Associates owns 0.12% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,113 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Management has invested 1.69% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cwh Cap Management Inc holds 0.97% or 17,074 shares. Mount Vernon Assocs Incorporated Md stated it has 4,471 shares. Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Com owns 24,800 shares. Northeast Consultants invested in 0.57% or 39,552 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 0.15% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) owns 7,967 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Ltd Co owns 76,933 shares. Oklahoma-based Pinnacle Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Frontier Inv Management Co reported 2.57% stake. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About Taylor Morrison Home Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:TMHC) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ING: Lower Rates = Lower Earnings = Lower Share Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24.