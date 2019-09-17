As Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Price Declined, Nbt Bank N A Trimmed by $480,000 Its Stake; As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Price Rose, Holder Seaward Management Limited Partnership Lowered Holding by $1.40 Million

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 16,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 542,976 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.53M, down from 559,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $83.05. About 1.79M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Patent for CRISPR Technology in China; 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION ENCOMPASSES POSSIBILITY FOR A TARGET REVIEW PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS; 19/05/2018 – #2 UPDATED: The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Government No Longer Investigating Company Over Contracts with Pharmacy Benefit Managers for Maxalt and Levitra; 16/04/2018 – Merck & Co. Cements Lead in Lung Cancer as Bristol-Myers Fizzles; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Warhorse Defies Logic by Getting Pricier With Age; 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co. Details Litigation and Regulatory Updates in 10-Q Filing; 16/04/2018 – Easton Pharmaceuticals Announces BAYER Agreement Update; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 80,442 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.12 million, down from 85,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $112.11. About 825,917 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S: CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 18/05/2018 – LOWE ENTERPRISES INVESTORS BUYS 1 KENNEDY FLATS APARTMENT; 05/03/2018 – LOWE’S TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION FROM UBS GLOBAL CONSUMER & RETAI; 08/05/2018 – Enercare: Lowe to Become Chief Fincl Officer Effective June 4; 22/05/2018 – JCPenney CEO Leaves for Lowe’s (Video); 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: RBA SEES NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 18/03/2018 – Weijia Jiang, Luther Lowe; 21/05/2018 – Lowe’s Companies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.22 a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.58% stake. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Becker Mgmt reported 525,336 shares. Duncker Streett And owns 64,499 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. 146,049 were accumulated by Colony Gru Ltd Company. Adage Capital Partners Group Ltd stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Dana Advsr Inc invested 1.23% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Pathstone Family Office Llc holds 0.22% or 22,491 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Campbell Adviser Ltd Liability has invested 0.39% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Sound Shore Mgmt Incorporated Ct invested 2.78% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 842,549 shares. Willingdon Wealth reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). The Japan-based Daiwa Secs Gru Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.32% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Baker Avenue Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 27,367 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 16.61 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 10,069 shares to 275,199 shares, valued at $21.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 281,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 452,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.61 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 33,438 are held by Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Burke Herbert Retail Bank Tru Co holds 0.69% or 7,777 shares. Bell Bancshares holds 3,825 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Edgemoor Investment Advsr invested 3.74% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Independent Invsts accumulated 13,800 shares. Brave Asset reported 0.17% stake. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 4.83 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Johnson Financial Gp holds 13,166 shares. Marathon Management has 0.13% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Sunbelt invested in 0.19% or 4,290 shares. Perkins Coie Trust owns 1,004 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cadence Financial Bank Na reported 23,769 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 1,312 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 367,907 shares. 2.11 million were accumulated by Deutsche Bancshares Ag.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of stock or 2,030 shares. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538.