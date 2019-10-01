As Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Price Declined, Holder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Decreased Stake by $3.54 Million; Valero Energy New Com (VLO) Holding Has Lifted by American National Bank

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 35,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 293,473 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.61M, down from 328,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $109.96. About 3.45M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: A Case of Good Timing — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE NAMES GEOFF LOWE AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – @karenfinerman is looking for another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LOW; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT AND INFLATION LIKELY TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock To Retire Once Successor Found — MarketWatch

American National Bank increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (VLO) by 40.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 14,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 48,794 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18 million, up from 34,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $85.24. About 2.80 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/05/2018 – Pegasus Announces Sale of Pure Biofuels Del Peru to Valero; 04/05/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery alky unit may be shut through Q3 2018; 28/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281217 – VALERO PARTNERS PORT ARTHUR; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION SETS OFF FIRE AT VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018; 06/03/2018 – Valero Reports ‘Refinery-Wide’ Power Outage at Three Rivers Plant; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Air Shutdown at Texas City Refinery; 20/04/2018 – Valero shuts Texas City gasoline unit as explosion probe begins; 14/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280434 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY

American National Bank, which manages about $316.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,085 shares to 42,342 shares, valued at $7.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,815 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Girard Ptnrs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,289 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 95,226 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsr Inc reported 0.4% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% or 87,459 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Financial Bank Of The West holds 24,305 shares. Adage Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.63M shares or 0.35% of the stock. 19,431 are owned by Kentucky Retirement. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 859,433 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Community Group Ltd Company owns 80,023 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corporation accumulated 417,779 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 18,950 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 543,169 shares. Davenport And Co Limited owns 0.01% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 11,855 shares. Amica Mutual Company has invested 0.23% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Gained 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valero Will Eventually Reward Patient Investors – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Valero, Darling evaluating Texas’ first renewable diesel refinery – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $792.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6,297 shares to 69,146 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Future of Lowe’s is Looking Brighter. Here’s Why. – Motley Fool” on September 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Low-Priced Stocks for Bears and Bulls: Nio Stock and NBEV – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ServiceNow: Right Moves, Wrong Price – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Stock market hits session low amid report White House weighs limiting Chinese company access to U.S. exchanges – MarketWatch” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink: Looking For Q3 Inflection Points – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Bankshares & Comm Of Newtown owns 0.08% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,937 shares. 31,641 were reported by Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd. Ccm Inv Advisers Llc, a South Carolina-based fund reported 4,040 shares. Mrj Capital owns 51,207 shares. Roberts Glore & Il has invested 0.21% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). First Bancorporation holds 0.33% or 21,297 shares. Regions Corporation reported 117,309 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Dorsey Whitney Ltd Liability Com, South Dakota-based fund reported 8,453 shares. Grimes Inc has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Private Ocean Llc holds 401 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 829,116 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 685,564 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated invested in 1,400 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 472,527 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc holds 3,065 shares or 0% of its portfolio.