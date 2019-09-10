As Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Price Declined, Holder Bahl & Gaynor Cut Its Stake; Tudor Investment Et Al Has Upped Its Proto Labs (PRLB) Stake by $301,140

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 4,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 67,511 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.39M, down from 72,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $115.28. About 4.35M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inheriting Chain Reeling From Tough U.S. Spring; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: No Pressure on RBA to Raise Rates; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN IS SAID NOT CURRENTLY SEEKING LOWE’S BOARD SEAT: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President And Chief Executive Officer; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS AT THE MOMENT WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE LOWER A$; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE EMPHASISES IMPORTANCE OF EDUCATION, ACCUMULATION OF HUMAN CAPITAL IN INVESTMENT; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: PROPOSED TRUMP TARIFFS HIGHLY REGRETTABLE AND BAD POLICY; 18/05/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: POSSIBLE AUSTRALIA LENDING STANDARDS MAY TIGHTEN FURTHER

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) by 108.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 2,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.50% . The hedge fund held 5,516 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $580,000, up from 2,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Proto Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $106.37. About 220,184 shares traded or 11.06% up from the average. Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has declined 15.43% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRLB News: 16/03/2018 – PROTOLABS BUYS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN BROOKLYN PARK, MINN; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group results; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – Proto Labs Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 10/03/2018 ESM’S REGLING SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW WITH PROTO THEMA; 23/03/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group forecast; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 parent results; 30/04/2018 – DadeSystems Adds Billing & Payment Veteran Joe Proto to Its Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – GREECE’S NEW DEMOCRACY LEADS IN MARC POLL FOR PROTO THEMA; 26/04/2018 – Protolabs Reports Record Revenue and Net Income for First Quarter 2018

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 34,976 shares to 128,802 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 56,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Qad Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:QADA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.09% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Alyeska Invest Limited Partnership reported 1.31% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Planning Advsr Llc holds 0.6% or 17,956 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Communication has invested 0.19% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Brighton Jones Limited Liability invested 0.14% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 3.58M were accumulated by International. Captrust Advsrs reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Whitnell And Com owns 500 shares. Community Savings Bank Na holds 15,595 shares. The Colorado-based Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Callahan Ltd Liability Co holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 93,786 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel invested in 23,341 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 10,602 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Mcrae Cap Management Incorporated reported 91,179 shares. Johnson Fin Group Inc owns 22,049 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.03B for 21.19 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W also bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. On Friday, May 24 the insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 27,360 shares to 57,354 shares, valued at $680,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Engine Company Incorporated (NYSE:CMI) by 33,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,500 shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc.

