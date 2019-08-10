As Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Declined, Shareholder South State Has Boosted Holding; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stock Rose While High Pointe Capital Management Has Cut Stake

South State Corp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 3,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 27,312 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 23,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $98.55. About 5.21M shares traded or 1.48% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire — 3rd Update; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – MARVIN ELLISON CURRENTLY SERVES AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE EMPHASISES IMPORTANCE OF EDUCATION, ACCUMULATION OF HUMAN CAPITAL IN INVESTMENT; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Move in Interest Rates Likely Higher; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY Total Sales Up 5%; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 23/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE SPEECH IN SYDNEY: LIVE; 19/04/2018 – @karenfinerman is looking for another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LOW; 24/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Lowe’s Rtgs Unaffctd By Actvst Invstr, New CEO; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT AND INFLATION LIKELY TO BE ONLY GRADUAL

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 8,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 9,570 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $101.67. About 6.36M shares traded or 32.93% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/05/2018 – New Medtronic Data Show Significant Blood Pressure Lowering Effect of Renal Denervation in Patients Taking Anti-Hypertensive Medication; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Profit Rises, Sees More Growth in FY19; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CGM SYSTEM; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.60B for 21.54 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 6.02M shares. Thornburg Investment Management holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 585,754 shares. Boys Arnold accumulated 8,879 shares. Caxton Ltd Partnership holds 10,809 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. M Hldgs Securities Incorporated reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Assetmark has 0% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Welch Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,836 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 1.56% or 169,146 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.6% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.41% or 17.53M shares. Sumitomo Life Insur, Japan-based fund reported 47,393 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Company owns 438,189 shares. First City Capital Mgmt has 0.43% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 6,591 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP has 1.08% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 3.51M shares. Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma reported 0.94% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 8,420 shares to 28,190 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp Inc by 31,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold & has 468,919 shares for 7.69% of their portfolio. Elm Ltd Com reported 2,225 shares stake. Stearns Fincl Svcs Grp stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). South Dakota Inv Council has 157,220 shares. Smith Salley & Assoc holds 1.55% or 87,982 shares. Ci Invs holds 0.05% or 85,595 shares. Proshare Lc holds 885,780 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. The California-based Gemmer Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Nelson Roberts Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.17% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 6,179 shares. Artisan Prns LP stated it has 3.74 million shares. 10,861 were accumulated by First City Cap. D Scott Neal has invested 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Lionstone Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 9.53% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Kbc Grp Nv invested in 220,288 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Regentatlantic Limited Company owns 73,158 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R. $23,725 worth of stock was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eni Spa Spons Adr (NYSE:E) by 9,314 shares to 105,499 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 39,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,524 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).