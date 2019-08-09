As Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Declined, Shareholder Middleton & Co Trimmed Its Stake by $471,970; Armstrong Henry H Associates Holds Position in Mccormick & Co (MKC)

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 26,198 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 30,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $98.8. About 2.77M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – PROLONGED UNFAVORABLE WEATHER ACROSS GEOGRAPHIES LED TO DELAYED SPRING SELLING SEASON WHICH IMPACTED RESULTS IN OUTDOOR CATEGORIES IN QTR; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA TOGETHER CAN BE ‘STRONG VOICE’ FOR IMPORTANCE OF OPEN INTERNATIONAL TRADE, EFFECTIVE REGIONAL CO-OPERATION; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIAN ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of CGCMT 2016-C1; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s names J.C. Penney’s Marvin Ellison as CEO; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: FURTHER PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT, INFLATION EXPECTED TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NON-MINING INVESTMENT ROSE ABOUT 9% IN PAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 2,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 32,944 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, up from 30,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $162.87. About 339,196 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & CO – NET FAVORABLE NON-RECURRING IMPACT OF RECENT U.S. TAX ACT, AMONG OTHER THINGS, INCREASED EPS BY $2.18 IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Sees FY18 EPS $6.85-EPS $6.95; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: McCormick Media wants a bigger stake in Tronc; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. FY18 Sales View Includes 2-Percentage-Point Favorable Currency Impact; 16/05/2018 – McCormick Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q EPS $3.18

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14 million and $648.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) by 3 shares to 423 shares, valued at $127.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreen Boots Alliance by 5,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,199 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Buckingham Mgmt Inc has 0.06% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 2,040 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt holds 0.04% or 7,766 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Raymond James Serv reported 0.02% stake. Natl Pension Service has 0.09% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Tdam Usa has invested 0.07% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Ironwood Mgmt Lc invested in 3,714 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc, California-based fund reported 36 shares. Fayerweather Charles has 3,150 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt reported 0% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price has 1.67% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 30,372 shares. Maryland-based Profund Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.12% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 162,889 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has 0% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0.16% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, June 19. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney owns 164,031 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Rockland Com has 5,200 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Trustmark Fincl Bank Department owns 3,602 shares. Fagan Associate, New York-based fund reported 65,057 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc owns 5,357 shares. Baldwin Invest Management Limited Com accumulated 12,200 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 592 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Limited reported 373,763 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. M&T Fincl Bank has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Whitnell owns 500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Greylin Invest Mangement has 22,305 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Prudential Plc reported 219,793 shares stake. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Co stated it has 54,935 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Archon Partners holds 2.88% or 125,000 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Bancorporation Na reported 14,038 shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.62B for 12.23 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.