As Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Declined, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Increased Its Position; Uss Investment Management LTD Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) Decreased by $4.07 Million as Share Value Rose

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 126.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc bought 10,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89 million, up from 8,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $106.84. About 3.74M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Board Initiates Search for Successor to CEO Niblock; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE A LOWER CURRENCY IN AUSTRALIA; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – COMPARABLE SALES IN MAY ARE DOUBLE-DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS NIBLOCK PLANS TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – IN INTERIM NIBLOCK WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE NAMES GEOFF LOWE AS CFO

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 43,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 306,800 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.68 million, down from 350,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $98.48. About 1.43M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538. 250 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advisors LP invested 0.1% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Amica Retiree Med Trust owns 3,681 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.14% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). The North Carolina-based Stearns Fincl Svcs Gp has invested 0.5% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Btr Cap Mgmt invested in 117,244 shares. Atwood And Palmer owns 47,512 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Mai Capital Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 27,261 shares. Washington Tru holds 2,408 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 8,057 are owned by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc. Ami Invest Management invested in 2,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cap Associate Ny has 1.06% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 6,500 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 561,488 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma reported 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Tru Com Of Vermont holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 94,044 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 1.44M shares. Wealthcare Capital Llc invested in 200 shares. The California-based Montecito Savings Bank And Trust has invested 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Fort Washington Advisors Oh has invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Uss Inv Mgmt Ltd has 0.31% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Destination Wealth Mgmt has 250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 36.45 million shares. 1.16 million were accumulated by Massachusetts Svcs Ma. Pinnacle Ltd holds 0.09% or 41,043 shares. Trust Com Of Toledo Na Oh holds 5,543 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Capstone Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 14,303 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Hm Payson And holds 0.93% or 278,390 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 29,240 shares. Susquehanna International Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 148,722 shares.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 346,200 shares to 474,800 shares, valued at $36.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 215,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWY).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.39 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.