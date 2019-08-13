As Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Declined, Holder Hugh Johnson Advisors Cut Position; Advisors Preferred Trimmed Waste Management (WM) Stake by $821,219

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 3,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 55,543 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 59,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $96.58. About 4.18 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SINGLE BIGGEST RISK TO CHINESE ECONOMY LIES IN FINANCIAL SECTOR AND THE BIG RUN-UP IN DEBT; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – JCPenney CEO Leaves for Lowe’s (Video); 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Mynd Announces Addition Of Scott Lowe To Engineering Team; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $119.02. About 1.02M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 8,757 shares to 26,816 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Real Est.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd holds 0.22% or 304,322 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 5,102 shares. Godshalk Welsh Mngmt Inc holds 12,485 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Delaware-based Lau Ltd Llc has invested 0.9% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Stifel Financial Corporation invested in 0.19% or 611,293 shares. 8,915 were accumulated by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. 910,800 are owned by Lord Abbett & Ltd Llc. Edgestream Ltd Partnership accumulated 3,483 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Tradewinds Management Lc accumulated 1,312 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reported 138,442 shares. 9,584 are owned by Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc). Pacific Communications holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 27,498 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.45% or 71,372 shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 11.95 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Corporate Bond Etf by 65,950 shares to 240,150 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 20Plus Year Treasury Bond Etf (TLT) by 9,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62 million for 26.10 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.