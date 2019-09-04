As Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Declined, Hodges Capital Management Upped by $305,309 Its Holding; Dragoneer Investment Group Has Cut Servicenow (NOW) Position by $4.31 Million; Valuation Rose

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12 million, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $263.38. About 1.23M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 13.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 2,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 24,224 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, up from 21,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $111.18. About 3.89 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s — 3rd Update; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: LOT ALSO RIDING ON CHINA MANAGING BUILD-UP OF RISK IN ITS FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Currently Chairman, CEO of J.C. Penney; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: BEST RESPONSE TO TRUMP TARIFFS TO NOT RESPOND, SIT STILL; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – MARVIN ELLISON CURRENTLY SERVES AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire — 3rd Update

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Baffleâ€™s Simplified Encryption Certified as AWS Database Ready – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) At US$14.09? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “4 NYSE-Traded Gold Stocks That Just Hit New 2019 Highs – Forbes” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 20.08 million shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Com holds 0.01% or 5,900 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 214 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 171,175 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Amer Century holds 1.52M shares. Amer Intll Gru Inc holds 0.01% or 5,482 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 538,785 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 215,107 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 25,386 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 54,890 shares. Advsrs Asset Inc has 0.1% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 22,889 shares. Natl Pension Ser stated it has 0.19% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 40 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.55M for 365.81 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 41,000 shares to 7.85 million shares, valued at $142.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Darling Ingredients Inc.’s (NYSE:DAR) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Care About Whiting Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:WLL) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “American Eagle Outfitters Falls After Q2 Earnings Beat, Lower Guidance – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Lowe’s (LOW) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Housing Stocks: Surprising Picks as Leaders of the Coming Rally – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Timber Creek Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 1St Source Bankshares holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 12,127 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt reported 0.35% stake. Montecito Financial Bank stated it has 4,677 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd owns 25,827 shares. First Merchants Corporation stated it has 57,957 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. First United Bancshares Trust holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 27,150 shares. Bowen Hanes And Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 4,578 shares stake. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 1.66M shares. The California-based Mechanics Bancorp Trust Department has invested 0.05% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 3,740 were reported by Aspiriant Ltd Liability Company. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0.29% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 7,100 shares. & owns 408 shares. 31,421 were reported by Finemark Bancshares And Tru.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 37,880 shares to 779,141 shares, valued at $22.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE:SBH) by 42,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,870 shares, and cut its stake in Seaspine Holdings Corp.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. Frieson Donald had bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342 on Wednesday, June 19.