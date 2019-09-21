As Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Declined, Atwood & Palmer Boosted by $4.73 Million Its Stake; As Suntrust Bks (STI) Stock Value Rose, Continental Advisors Trimmed Holding

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 4,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 36,510 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30 million, down from 41,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $67.48. About 4.49 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) RATIO WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 9.8% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN PRIOR QUARTER; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST ADOPTED ACCOUNTING STANDARD DURING 1Q OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust Profit Rises Amid Lower Expenses; 28/03/2018 – Live Oak Banc Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 4-5; 26/03/2018 – Civitas Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 13/03/2018 – SUNTRUST NAMES STAN LITTLE PRESIDENT OF THE SUNTRUST FOUNDATION; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 2; 29/05/2018 – Akamai at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/03/2018 – Verona Pharma Conference Call Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST SAYS BELIEVE INFORMATION INCLUDED NAMES AND ACCOUNT BALANCES, BUT DID NOT INCLUDE PERSONALLY INFORMATION -CONF CALL

Atwood & Palmer Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 18387.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc bought 47,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 47,512 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79M, up from 257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $110.96. About 6.23 million shares traded or 33.75% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SINGLE BIGGEST RISK TO CHINESE ECONOMY LIES IN FINANCIAL SECTOR AND THE BIG RUN-UP IN DEBT; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: FURTHER PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT, INFLATION EXPECTED TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates; 08/05/2018 – Enercare: Lowe to Become Chief Fincl Officer Effective June 4; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Announces CEO Succession Plan; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.22; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA TOGETHER CAN BE ‘STRONG VOICE’ FOR IMPORTANCE OF OPEN INTERNATIONAL TRADE, EFFECTIVE REGIONAL CO-OPERATION; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON TARIFFS BY PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS VERY REGRETTABLE

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $621.51M for 12.05 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $177.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 8,949 shares to 31,149 shares, valued at $6.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 84,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.03% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 15,398 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Interocean Cap Lc accumulated 6,503 shares. Thompson Inv Inc invested in 0.22% or 17,956 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 5.05M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Royal London Asset Management owns 176,609 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt holds 0.03% or 31,984 shares. Utah Retirement owns 84,129 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Architects Inc has 20,177 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. P Schoenfeld Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 518,639 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.03% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 885,263 shares. Oppenheimer & Com invested in 0.03% or 15,344 shares. Hartford accumulated 500 shares. Logan Cap Management has 0.16% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $740.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,491 shares to 1,214 shares, valued at $210,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avanos Med Inc by 7,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 10,000 shares. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.23% or 148,716 shares. Armistice Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.18% or 343,000 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Credit Agricole S A reported 36,545 shares stake. Clark Capital Management Gru stated it has 7,923 shares. Cleararc reported 11,672 shares stake. Jolley Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.16% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Il invested in 292,672 shares. Moreno Evelyn V accumulated 25,997 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability holds 0.85% or 239,740 shares in its portfolio. Beaumont Ptnrs Llc has 1.44% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 138,188 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation reported 127,100 shares. Comm National Bank & Trust holds 574,520 shares. Wheatland Advisors Inc has invested 1.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has invested 0.05% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).