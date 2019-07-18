As Lowes Cos (LOW) Shares Rose, Holder Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $8.65 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Interocean Capital Upped Holding by $3.87 Million

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 29.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 10,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 45,137 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.22 million, up from 34,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $7.78 during the last trading session, reaching $361.74. About 2.32M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO warns manufacturers over plane delays, engine issues; 04/04/2018 – Boeing CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO Downplays Impact of Trump Canceling Iran Licenses; 11/04/2018 – Azul Leasing Two Used Boeing 737-400F; 07/03/2018 – Boeing air tanker delivery likely delayed again -U.S. Air Force; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 17/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace in talks with Airbus, Boeing over order for 400 jets; 30/04/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE SECURES MULTIPLE BOEING CONTRACTS; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP TALKS ARE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 08/05/2018 – BOEING, LUFTHANSA GROUP COMPLETE ORDER FOR 4 777 AIRPLANES

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $103.76. About 2.38M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Full story: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s – Dow Jones; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australian Economy Making Progress Toward Higher Growth; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LIKELY THAT NEXT RBA RATE MOVE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE EMPHASISES IMPORTANCE OF EDUCATION, ACCUMULATION OF HUMAN CAPITAL IN INVESTMENT; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 19/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barron’s; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s; 21/05/2018 – Lowe’s Companies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.22 a share – Earnings Preview

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “9 Retail Stocks Goldman Sachs Says Are Ready to Rip – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Care About Edgewell Personal Care Companyâ€™s (NYSE:EPC) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lowe’s: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ESG Investing: Is Trex a Responsible Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s: More Research-Worthy Than Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.84 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 3,800 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Limited Company has 0.31% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 129,315 shares. Invsts invested in 440,000 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 10,075 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 9,217 shares. Choate Investment Advsr reported 11,662 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 691,758 shares stake. Asset Management reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 3,671 were reported by Orrstown Financial. First Manhattan holds 163,051 shares. Maverick Cap holds 2.37M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited holds 0.1% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 56,096 shares. 1.09M are owned by Haverford Tru. Strs Ohio has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 9,519 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $23,725 worth of stock was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $305.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global X Fds by 82,860 shares to 109,520 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 5,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 83,707 shares to 242,626 shares, valued at $25.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 8,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,799 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc F.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “American to Cancel 115 Flights a Day Due to Boeing 737 Max – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 15, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates – Live Trading News” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Boeing 737 MAX grounding continues â€“ the latest on air cargo impacts – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “The Best Offense May Be Great Defense Stocks: 5 Top Picks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.