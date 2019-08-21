As Lowes Cos (LOW) Shares Declined, Holder Ironsides Asset Advisors Trimmed by $8.65 Million Its Stake; Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Stake in Cbl & Assoc Pptys (CBL) Lifted by $358,271

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc (CBL) by 289.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 358,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 481,822 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747,000, up from 123,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.19M market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.86. About 722,542 shares traded. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) has declined 80.45% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBL News: 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Loss $10.3M; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC – MAINTAINING 2018 FFO, AS ADJUSTED, GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates Sees FY EPS 4c-EPS 13c; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises CBL & Associates Outook To Negative; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC CBL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.70 TO $1.80; 30/04/2018 – CBL Properties Closes 10-Year Fixed Rate Non-Recourse Loan Secured by CoolSprings Galleria in Nashville, TN; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC – SAME-CENTER MALL OCCUPANCY WAS 89.5% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH 90.4% AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 14/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Investors (CBL)

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.34B market cap company. The stock increased 10.07% or $9.86 during the last trading session, reaching $107.73. About 15.14M shares traded or 188.14% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE NAMES GEOFF LOWE AS CFO; 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE HERE; 23/05/2018 – Full story: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s – Dow Jones; 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 23/05/2018 – Correction to Ackman Lowe’s Story; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Gross Margin 34.63%; 23/05/2018 – BRIEF-Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake In Lowe’s- WSJ, Citing

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold CBL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 130.47 million shares or 0.11% less from 130.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livingston Group Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Of Toledo Na Oh holds 36,854 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur Co holds 0.08% in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) or 424,084 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,965 shares stake. Swiss Bankshares reported 0% stake. Moreover, Amp Capital Invsts Ltd has 0% invested in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Iron Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 14,548 shares. Principal Inc holds 0% or 1.41M shares in its portfolio. 226,744 are owned by Voya Investment Mngmt Llc. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 0% or 6,900 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 146,335 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). California-based Beach Point Cap Lp has invested 0.01% in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL).

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 12,676 shares to 37,388 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 13,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,631 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:CBPX).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Grp reported 27,315 shares stake. Cwm Limited Company accumulated 3,876 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mechanics Financial Bank Trust Department accumulated 2,172 shares. Macquarie Limited has 7.42 million shares. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Pa holds 1,851 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Com, a New York-based fund reported 31,524 shares. Pillar Pacific Ltd Llc invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 2,284 shares. Northern Trust invested 0.29% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Natixis reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Motco holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,027 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.34% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mai Mngmt holds 23,277 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 2.98M shares for 0% of their portfolio.