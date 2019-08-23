As Lowes Cos (LOW) Shares Declined, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Lowered Its Position; Soros Fund Management Has Boosted Stake in E Trade Financial (ETFC) as Valuation Declined

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 0.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 6,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 2.75 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301.02M, down from 2.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $108.16. About 7.00M shares traded or 32.45% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – Cramer: JC Penney’s CEO bolting to Lowe’s means embattled department store chain can’t be saved; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SEES FY EPS $5.40 TO $5.50; 29/05/2018 – Lowe’s Drops Paint Strippers Blamed in Dozens of Deaths; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: POSSIBLE AUSTRALIA LENDING STANDARDS MAY TIGHTEN FURTHER; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australia Has a Lot Riding on China Managing Debt Build-Up; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR HIS SUCCESSOR; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC –

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 12.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 457,091 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.22M, up from 407,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 2.24 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 513,844 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Gideon Advsr Incorporated reported 6,002 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 28,361 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Farmers National Bank & Trust has 0.03% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 351,838 shares. 180,594 are held by Bluemar Capital Management Lc. 2.66 million were accumulated by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Dupont Capital Corp holds 0.02% or 22,775 shares in its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Invest Limited Com invested in 4,299 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 37 shares. Burney has invested 0.08% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.04% or 21,204 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 39 shares. Fifth Third State Bank has 0.38% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 450,000 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $16.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (Prn) by 11.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $59.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dbx Etf Tr by 720,951 shares to 17.38M shares, valued at $863.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 414,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bontempo Ohly Mngmt Ltd Com has 1.95% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 24,584 shares. Schulhoff And Inc has invested 0.3% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hallmark Capital Inc accumulated 7,486 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech accumulated 538,391 shares. Bamco owns 175,845 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,749 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Communication Limited reported 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Lincluden Mngmt holds 0.21% or 20,149 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Llc has 2,292 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.29% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Beck Mack And Oliver Llc reported 250,386 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough & holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 73,134 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt accumulated 21,887 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.09% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $950,538 worth of stock was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. On Friday, May 24 the insider WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725.