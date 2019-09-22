As Lowes Cos (LOW) Shares Declined, Cape Ann Savings Bank Has Lowered Holding; Realpage (RP) Holder Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Holding

Cape Ann Savings Bank decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 43.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Ann Savings Bank sold 4,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 5,408 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $545,000, down from 9,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Ann Savings Bank who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $110.96. About 6.23 million shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President, CEO, Effective July 2; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MAIN UNCERTAINTIES ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK LIE IN THE INTERNATIONAL ARENA; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: RBA SEES NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 30/05/2018 – Richland Source: Living History Days offers colonial period peak June 2 at Lowe-Volk Park; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TRUMP TARIFF PROPOSAL COULD TURN BADLY IF ESCALATES; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BUT A$ NOT BROADLY OVERVALUED; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: BEST RESPONSE TO TRUMP TARIFFS TO NOT RESPOND, SIT STILL

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 43.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 41,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 55,179 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25M, down from 97,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $64.64. About 346,682 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN

Since March 26, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $17.01 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0.01% stake. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Moreover, Renaissance Grp Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 10,136 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated stated it has 450,469 shares. Raymond James & holds 0.02% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 177,280 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 80,607 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 54,630 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 3,544 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has 0.01% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 995,078 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Llc owns 7,320 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 39,140 shares or 0% of the stock. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp invested in 0% or 4,146 shares. Strs Ohio owns 5,340 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 591,146 shares. Foundry Prns Ltd Com reported 0.09% stake.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 75,963 shares to 278,322 shares, valued at $8.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 3,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Health Inc.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.37M for 52.13 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Cape Ann Savings Bank, which manages about $86.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,027 shares to 14,899 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has invested 0.19% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 440,010 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Co holds 0.5% or 95,597 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 146,569 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 21,018 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Limited Co reported 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Front Barnett Associates Lc has 174,685 shares for 2.96% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Management invested in 0.05% or 82,664 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt has 0.12% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Marathon Cap Mgmt reported 0.13% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Next Financial Grp accumulated 0.01% or 926 shares. 111,773 are owned by Cambridge Investment Advisors. The Pennsylvania-based Guyasuta Advsr has invested 2.15% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Cambridge has 0.72% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 21,523 shares. Shelter Mutual Ins Co owns 82,730 shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.40 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.