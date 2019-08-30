As Lowes Cos (LOW) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Rmb Capital Management Has Decreased by $405,480 Its Stake; Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Position Maintained by Cardinal Capital Management Llc

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 30,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The institutional investor held 791,258 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.39M, up from 760,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 167,746 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 133,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.61M, down from 137,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.08% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $112.59. About 5.89M shares traded or 19.05% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HISTORY SHOWS PROTECTIONISM IS BAD; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: INFLATION GLOBALLY WILL GRADUALLY PICK UP; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Trade Tensions a Risk for Australian Growth; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President, CEO, Effective July 2; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock To Retire Once Successor Found — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NON-MINING INVESTMENT ROSE ABOUT 9% IN PAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: CUSTOMER TRAFFIC IS POSITIVE FOR STORES, WEBSITE

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 11,289 shares to 60,244 shares, valued at $8.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (Put) (NYSE:BK) by 125,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 376,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725. On Wednesday, June 19 the insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 403,615 shares to 4.76M shares, valued at $35.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 504,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 769,122 shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO).