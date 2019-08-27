As Lowes Cos (LOW) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Cut by $912,003 Its Position; Saturna Capital Upped Its Ppg Industries (PPG) Stake

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Ppg Industries (PPG) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 407,085 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.95 million, up from 402,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Ppg Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $107.17. About 1.11 million shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 22/05/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Seeks to Identify, Drive Additional Cost Savings Opportunities; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received Word of Potential Violations as Earnings Release Was Being Finalized; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: His Employment With the Co Was Terminated as of May 10; 22/05/2018 – PPG Has New Deadline For Filing Quarterly Report — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PPG Investigating Internal Report of Accounting Violations; 14/03/2018 – PPG Announces Price Increase for Automotive OEM Coatings in the Americas; 22/05/2018 – PPG Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – COMMITMENT REMAINS TO DEPLOY AT LEAST $2.4 BLN ON ACQUISITIONS AND SHARE REPURCHASES IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Errors Will Be Corrected as Appropriate

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 69.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 8,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 3,747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411,000, down from 12,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $106.4. About 4.40M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 30/05/2018 – Richland Source: Living History Days offers colonial period peak June 2 at Lowe-Volk Park; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – LOWE’S DIRECTOR RICHARD W. DREILING TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australian Economy Making Progress Toward Higher Growth; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Aussie Rate Increase Might Come as a Shock After 7 Years; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Inflation to Rise Gradually Over Time; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lowe’s Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,565 shares to 39,742 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 4,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Long Road Investment Counsel Limited reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Highland Limited Liability holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 107,234 shares. Brookmont Capital Mngmt invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Van Eck Corporation reported 84,353 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 70,510 shares stake. 25,000 were accumulated by Ally Inc. Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability reported 3.35% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). North Star Management reported 3,796 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 691,758 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Llc has 0.33% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 16,600 shares. Swiss Bankshares accumulated 2.69 million shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp owns 0% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 38 shares. Sigma Planning holds 17,570 shares. Provise Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R also bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. The insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris (NYSE:HRS) by 4,000 shares to 390,660 shares, valued at $62.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Class B (NYSE:UPS) by 5,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,831 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Fincl Bank Na holds 4,773 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Sei Co stated it has 0.06% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Checchi Advisers Limited has invested 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 3,185 shares stake. Private Wealth stated it has 4,267 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Farmers Comml Bank invested in 5,468 shares. Texas-based King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp has invested 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Fragasso Grp Inc Inc owns 8,371 shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corporation stated it has 15,585 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 10,678 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.1% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Aviva Plc accumulated 91,513 shares. Quantitative Investment Limited reported 34,100 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mgmt Inc Or reported 8,400 shares stake.