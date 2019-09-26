As Lowes Cos (LOW) Share Value Declined, Lionstone Capital Management Raised Stake by $1.30 Million; New Vernon Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake in Berkley W R (WRB) by $3.08 Million as Valuation Rose

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 1415.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 47,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The hedge fund held 50,734 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35 million, up from 3,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $72.58. About 448,437 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 203,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53 million, up from 190,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $110.75. About 2.83M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Lowe’s Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOW); 01/05/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIA HAS A LOT RESTING ON CHINA MANAGING ITS DEBT; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-2 card ABS; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: FURTHER PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT, INFLATION EXPECTED TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 23/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE SPEECH IN SYDNEY: LIVE

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. The insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.26% or 485,441 shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii has 15,805 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 7,500 are owned by Wellington Shields Management Limited Liability. Macquarie Grp Incorporated holds 1.23% or 7.05M shares in its portfolio. 109,060 were reported by Noesis Mangement Corporation. St Johns Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.54% or 7,141 shares. 370,723 are held by Mariner Limited Liability Corporation. Df Dent Inc invested in 37,773 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset holds 0.06% or 71,817 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 66.23M shares. Legacy Private Company reported 10,287 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 2.80M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Personal Capital Advsrs has invested 0.2% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Metropolitan Life Ny, a New York-based fund reported 157,539 shares. Moreover, Argi Inv Llc has 0.02% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces 3-for-2 Stock Split and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on February 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “W.R. Berkley Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “W.R. Berkley Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.