As Lowes Cos (LOW) Share Price Rose, Ironsides Asset Advisors Lowered Stake; As Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (SPR) Stock Price Declined, Tiverton Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $918,554

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) by 46.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 10,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,743 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 21,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 1.10M shares traded or 29.69% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 2.05% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEAL FOR $650M IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS 20% BOOST TO QTRLY CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: OUT OF SEQUENCE WORK ON 737 HAS IMPROVED BY 20%; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal to Lower Special Meeting Threshold to 10%; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Deal Could Be Announced Soon; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: 737 SUPPLIERS WORKING THRU STRESS FROM RATE BOOST; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal With 56M Votes Against, 41.3M For; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 16/04/2018 – DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP REPORTS 5.23 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 Rev $7.1B-$7.2B

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $104.95. About 1.95 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – Rare Disease Report® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership with Lowe Syndrome Association; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – PROLONGED UNFAVORABLE WEATHER ACROSS GEOGRAPHIES LED TO DELAYED SPRING SELLING SEASON WHICH IMPACTED RESULTS IN OUTDOOR CATEGORIES IN QTR; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Starts Searching for New CEO as Robert Niblock to Retire; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS EXPECTS INFLATION TO INCREASE A LITTLE FROM ITS CURRENT LOW RATE; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s — 3rd Update; 23/05/2018 – Target, Lowe’s Feel Profit Squeeze in First Quarter (Video); 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire; 23/05/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s, supports incoming CEO Marvin Ellison – Dow Jones

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 4.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.63 per share. SPR’s profit will be $175.88M for 10.98 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.19% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. On Wednesday, June 19 Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 2,030 shares. 10,000 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.99 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.