As Lowes Cos (LOW) Share Price Rose, Holder Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Lowered by $388,803 Its Stake; Raging Capital Management Has Cut Radcom LTD (RDCM) Position by $2.23 Million

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 3,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,543 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 59,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 4.30M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR LOWE SPEECH: LIVE; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE; 13/03/2018 – NY Comptroller: Shareholders Cheer Lowe’s New Green Energy Initiatives; 22/05/2018 – US News: Lowe’s Is Better By Hiring J.C. Penney’s CEO; 23/05/2018 – BRIEF-Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake In Lowe’s- WSJ, Citing; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE A STRONG CASE FOR A NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT OF MONETARY POLICY; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Inflation to Rise Gradually Over Time; 14/05/2018 – CURO Group Holdings Selling Shareholders Include Private-Equity Firm Friedman Fleischer & Lowe; 08/05/2018 – Enercare: Lowe to Become Chief Fincl Officer Effective June 4

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radcom Ltd (RDCM) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 317,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 797,188 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radcom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.04M market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 5,095 shares traded. Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has declined 57.72% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RDCM News: 22/05/2018 – RADCOM LTD RDCM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $43 MLN TO $47 MLN; 11/05/2018 Russell Investments Group Exits Position in Radcom; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM 1Q EPS 2c; 14/05/2018 – Herald Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Radcom; 21/05/2018 – RADCOM Achieves Telefόnica UNICA Certification

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa owns 16,649 shares. Fifth Third National Bank invested in 450,410 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Sterling Lc stated it has 29,329 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust And Trust Com has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Voya Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Putnam Ltd Liability reported 1.70M shares. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability invested in 17,543 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 1,994 are owned by Camelot Portfolios Ltd. Arvest Bankshares Trust Division reported 263,880 shares. 17,632 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Inc. First Fin Bancorporation owns 0.39% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 22,855 shares. Lafayette Investments has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Northeast Investment Mngmt has 1.79% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited holds 8,288 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Management Corporation Va has invested 1.15% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.49 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Technolo (XLK) by 31,721 shares to 75,206 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 5,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Real Est.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725.

Analysts await Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.36 earnings per share, down 820.00% or $0.41 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Radcom Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.52% negative EPS growth.