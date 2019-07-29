As Lowes Cos (LOW) Share Price Rose, Chatham Capital Group Cut by $348,800 Its Stake; Ringcentral (RNG) Position Increased by Night Owl Capital Management Llc

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,854 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 32,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $103.53. About 4.79 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY; 22/05/2018 – Rare Disease Report® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership with Lowe Syndrome Association; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s, supports incoming CEO Marvin Ellison – Dow Jones; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 26/03/2018 – Investors cheer changing of the guard at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 18/05/2018 – LOWE ENTERPRISES INVESTORS BUYS 1 KENNEDY FLATS APARTMENT; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: No Pressure on RBA to Raise Rates

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.44B market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $127.39. About 780,838 shares traded or 5.07% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 21,850 shares to 113,075 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 48,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (NYSE:GTY).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Trust invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). New York-based Sib Lc has invested 2.05% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Greylin Invest Mangement Inc reported 22,305 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 9,595 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 22,453 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hilton Cap Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 912 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 592 shares in its portfolio. Argi Lc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 3,060 shares. Tiemann Ltd Company invested 0.84% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Salem Invest Counselors owns 265,351 shares. Whittier invested in 0.55% or 163,519 shares. Umb Bancorp N A Mo reported 30,254 shares. 7,298 were reported by Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Corporation.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.81 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84 million and $279.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify by 11,878 shares to 65,467 shares, valued at $13.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,902 are owned by Voya Investment Management Lc. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 109,445 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Tiger Glob Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 1.36M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 0.02% or 595,149 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 1,300 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. 331,865 are held by Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 141,908 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 1,022 shares. 662,681 were reported by Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Price T Rowe Md holds 23,529 shares. D E Shaw And Co invested in 518,899 shares. Bancorp Of America De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 721,940 shares. Insur Tx has 110,360 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Falcon Point Capital reported 3,228 shares.

