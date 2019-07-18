As Lowes Cos (LOW) Share Price Rose, Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Lifted Position by $6.53 Million; Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Cut Its Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $584,749 as Stock Value Rose

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 59,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 779,028 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.28 million, up from 719,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $103.75. About 4.70M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: POSSIBLE AUSTRALIA LENDING STANDARDS MAY TIGHTEN FURTHER; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Inflation to Rise Gradually Over Time; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Aussie Rate Increase Might Come as a Shock After 7 Years; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MACROPRUDENTIAL MEASURES ON HOUSING WORKED, SHOULD BE PART OF TOOL BOX; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Reports 3% Net Sales Increase; Comparable Sales Fall Short of Expectations — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Currently Chairman, CEO of J.C. Penney; 18/03/2018 – Weijia Jiang, Luther Lowe

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 296,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, down from 307,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $57.74. About 8.45 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Kinder Morganâ€™s stock falls after earnings, Chesapeake Energyâ€™s hits 20-year low – MarketWatch” on July 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) selects Charlotte for massive tech hub – Triangle Business Journal” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US STOCKS-Wall Street edges lower after mixed bank earnings, Trump comments – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Etftrends.com‘s news article titled: “FlexShares Debuts Quality Low Volatility ETF Suite on NYSE – ETF Trends” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 3,050 shares. Peoples Ser stated it has 1,925 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Etrade Mgmt Lc owns 75,140 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Btr Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 117,102 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd has 0.58% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Wills Financial Gp has invested 0.19% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Company holds 0.02% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 6,649 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 12,077 shares. Private Company Na reported 28,117 shares stake. Allen Investment Management, New York-based fund reported 1.27 million shares. Vision Capital holds 9,314 shares. American Company Tx has 128,975 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd invested in 196,569 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Incorporated owns 7,006 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 163,349 shares to 403,388 shares, valued at $40.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 132,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,462 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock or 250 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was made by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Winning Stock Strategies for 2H – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Friday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: IYZ – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pepsi (PEP) Tops, Lindsay (LNN) Flops; CSCO Buying ACIA – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto Ticks Twistlock on Buyout Checklist, Aids Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.25 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30 million and $338.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 55,767 shares to 886,011 shares, valued at $8.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,640 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).