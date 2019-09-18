As Lowes Cos (LOW) Share Price Declined, Trust Company Of Virginia Has Decreased Holding by $423,400; As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Provident Investment Management Has Trimmed Position by $747,706

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 4,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 40,474 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.08 million, down from 44,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $112.23. About 742,162 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN® Tools Now Available At Lowe’s Stores Nationwide And Lowes.com; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N SAYS CEO, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND PRESIDENT ROBERT A. NIBLOCK TO RETIRE; 22/05/2018 – US News: Lowe’s Is Better By Hiring J.C. Penney’s CEO; 22/05/2018 – Rare Disease Report® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership with Lowe Syndrome Association; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to retire once successor is found; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s names J.C. Penney’s Marvin Ellison as CEO; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s — 3rd Update; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 62.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 2,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 1,297 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $450,000, down from 3,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $229.93. About 705,825 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was bought by Frieson Donald. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.63 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 10.43M shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 1,089 shares. Sib Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 25,332 shares. Highland Cap Limited Liability Com, a Tennessee-based fund reported 107,173 shares. The Virginia-based London Of Virginia has invested 1.64% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). First Interstate National Bank holds 1.64% or 73,339 shares. Newfocus Finance Gp Ltd Liability Corp, Washington-based fund reported 61,503 shares. Greylin Mangement reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Gradient Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.5% or 95,597 shares. Mairs Power has 0.01% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 7,369 shares. 5,323 are held by L S Advsrs. Cadence Bankshares Na holds 23,769 shares. Stearns reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Adirondack holds 0.27% or 3,808 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77 million for 21.86 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spinnaker Tru, Maine-based fund reported 10,022 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.2% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Farmers And Merchants Investments Incorporated holds 26 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested in 0.04% or 301,501 shares. Ashford Cap Mngmt invested 0.12% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Optimum Inv holds 720 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP owns 0.46% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 412,900 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa owns 1,772 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Shelton Management holds 0.12% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 5,771 shares. Stevens Capital Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 1,277 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 1,433 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Frontier Capital Limited has 0.8% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 306,475 shares. Biondo Inv Limited Liability Company invested in 0.16% or 1,980 shares. Moreover, Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt LP has 0.2% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 25,000 shares. Victory Capital Inc accumulated 269,931 shares.