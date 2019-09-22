As Lowes Cos (LOW) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Decreased Position; Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Position Has Increased by Highland Capital Management Lp

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.52 million, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $110.96. About 6.23M shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – PROLONGED UNFAVORABLE WEATHER ACROSS GEOGRAPHIES LED TO DELAYED SPRING SELLING SEASON WHICH IMPACTED RESULTS IN OUTDOOR CATEGORIES IN QTR; 21/05/2018 – Lowe’s Companies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.22 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 05/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: LOT ALSO RIDING ON CHINA MANAGING BUILD-UP OF RISK IN ITS FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 12/03/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF LOWE FROM BOARD

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.01M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33M shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/04/2018 – Crown Prince Meets with Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Satya Nadella; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE BOOSTED AMZN, JD, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Amazon’s cloud is sitting on at least $12.4 billion of future revenue; 27/04/2018 – Amazon raised the price for its Prime service from $99 to $119 per year – but will customers continue their subscriptions?; 22/05/2018 – Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Teams Up with Audible to Highlight Captivating Performances Meant to Be Heard; 22/03/2018 – New York Mag: More Than a Dozen Whole Foods Execs Have Reportedly Bailed Under Amazon; 31/03/2018 – Sound waves offer new way to lock doors and secure payments; 30/05/2018 – STITCH FIX INC SFIX.O HAS NOT HAD ‘ANY SERIOUS DISCUSSIONS’ ABOUT COMBINING WITH AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O -CEO KATRINA LAKE; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM, REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF OFFER TO EXCHANGE SOME OUTS; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s has been looking to drive traffic through creative partnerships, including with Aldi and Amazon

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 10,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.40 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. On Wednesday, June 19 the insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 28,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $902,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.