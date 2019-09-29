As Lowes Cos (LOW) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Haverford Financial Services Has Raised Holding; Walthausen & Company Has Decreased Casey’s General Store (CASY) Holding as Share Value Rose

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 10,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 95,945 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68 million, up from 85,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.54. About 3.66 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square Joins Fellow Activist D.E. Shaw in Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Correction to Ackman Lowe’s Story; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.22; 30/03/2018 – US News: Negative Sentiment May Be Positive for Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN INTEREST RATES WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Casey’s General Store Inc (CASY) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 2,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 49,354 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.70M, down from 52,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Casey’s General Store Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $161.11. About 226,152 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Same-Store Gallons Sold Rose 3.8% With Average Margin of 18.6c/Gallon; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES NAMES H. LYNN HORAK CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q EPS $5.08; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chief Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores : $107 Million of Capacity Under Existing Repurchase Authorization Expected to be Completed in 1H; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names H. Lynn Horak as the New Chairma; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Grocery and Other Merchandise Sales Up 2% – 3%; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q REV. $2.05B, EST. $2.04B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Td Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 234,256 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.24% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 2,528 shares. First Foundation accumulated 201,869 shares. Cambridge Advsrs Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 21,523 shares. Moreover, Lpl has 0.04% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 204,509 shares. Nelson Roberts owns 4,664 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). L And S Advisors reported 5,323 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 1.33M shares. D E Shaw And Comm Inc has invested 0.95% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 1.29M shares. Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 81,000 shares. Cardinal Cap Mngmt owns 49,077 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. $950,538 worth of stock was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725.

