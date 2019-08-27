As Lowes Cos (LOW) Share Price Declined, Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $8.65 Million; Independent Investors Has Decreased Apple (AAPL) Holding by $72.87 Billion as Valuation Rose

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $106.04. About 2.45 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Correction to Ackman Lowe’s Story; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY Total Sales Up 5%; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Reports 3% Net Sales Increase; Comparable Sales Fall Short of Expectations — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HISTORY SHOWS PROTECTIONISM IS BAD; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN(R) Tools Now Available at Lowe’s Stores Nationwide and Lowes.com; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inheriting Chain Reeling From Tough U.S. Spring; 05/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-2 card ABS

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 99.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 383,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 374 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.10 million, down from 383,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $204.16. About 19.81 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a digital magazine subscription service; 06/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Release Date, Specs: Sources Hint Possible Delay; Features And HIgher Price; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 01/04/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city:; 02/04/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation to Join Forces; 07/05/2018 – “The top tech companies do have a very strong profit position right now but Apple has the most of all,” Gates says; 01/05/2018 – The Daily Digest: Music industry insiders say Google’s big streaming music plans won’t beat Spotify or Apple because of its; 20/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS ALL SERVICES NOW OPERATING NORMALLY; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald had bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342 on Wednesday, June 19. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was bought by Ellison Marvin R.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28 million and $305.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,400 shares to 15,275 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 5,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Fds.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 65 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Mercantile invested 0.24% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Sheets Smith Wealth reported 9,509 shares. First Personal Finance Serv invested in 0.29% or 8,547 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited stated it has 7,900 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Burt Wealth accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Madison Invest Hldgs owns 1.41% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 702,605 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has invested 1.45% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moody Bank Trust Division holds 123,919 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. King Luther Corporation, a Texas-based fund reported 64,904 shares. The Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Vantage Invest Prtnrs Ltd holds 1% or 98,371 shares. Beaumont Fincl Prtnrs Limited Com has 136,635 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.23% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Old Natl State Bank In holds 18,704 shares.