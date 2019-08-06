As Lowes Cos (LOW) Share Price Declined, Holder Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Lowered Position; Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Boosted Facebook Class A (FB) Stake by $7.30 Million

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $97.04. About 4.62 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 22/05/2018 – Cramer: JC Penney’s CEO bolting to Lowe’s means embattled department store chain can’t be saved; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN INTEREST RATES WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 06/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Reiterates `No Strong Case’ for Interest-Rate Move; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 18/05/2018 – LOWE ENTERPRISES INVESTORS BUYS 1 KENNEDY FLATS APARTMENT; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australian Economy Making Progress Toward Higher Growth; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 4Q GDP COULD BE SLIGHTLY WEAKER, DOESN’T CHANGE OUTLOOK; 18/05/2018 – Lowe Enterprises Investors Acquires 1 Kennedy Flats Apartment Community; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF GEOFF LOWE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) by 529.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 43,973 shares as the company's stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 52,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, up from 8,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $181.73. About 20.93M shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $305.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,400 shares to 15,275 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 5,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (CSJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.59B for 12.01 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W also bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $252.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 23,673 shares to 43,732 shares, valued at $7.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 14,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,270 shares, and cut its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.