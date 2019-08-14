As Lowes Cos (LOW) Share Price Declined, Chatham Capital Group Has Lowered Its Stake by $348,800; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Whale Rock Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $98.18 Million

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 55,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 187,396 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333.71 million, down from 242,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $59.64 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.7. About 2.48M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will raise the price of Prime from $99 to $119 in the U.S. The increase is effective for new customers starting May 11; 12/03/2018 – Sen. Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to ‘go after’ Amazon by changing its tax treatment; 09/05/2018 – TIBCO and Amazon Web Services Break Performance Record; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Pauses Huge Development Plans in Seattle Over Tax Plan; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO ARE NEGOTIATING “SOME KIND OF PARTNERSHIP” IN BRAZIL INVOLVING VIA VAREJO -NEWSPAPER O GLOBO; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 28,854 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, down from 32,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $94.9. About 2.27 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Board Initiates Search for Successor to CEO Niblock; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lowe’s Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOW); 05/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN IS SAID NOT CURRENTLY SEEKING LOWE’S BOARD SEAT: CNBC; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – MARVIN ELLISON CURRENTLY SERVES AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SEES FY EPS $5.40 TO $5.50; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (NYSE:GTY) by 18,017 shares to 52,787 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 11.75 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 188,009 shares to 375,569 shares, valued at $72.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carvana Co by 1.05 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).