As Lowes Cos (LOW) Share Price Declined, Cape Ann Savings Bank Lowered Its Holding; Menlo Advisors Cut Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $2.43 Million as Stock Declined

Menlo Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc sold 44,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 93,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, down from 138,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.12. About 2.91 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE

Cape Ann Savings Bank decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 43.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Ann Savings Bank sold 4,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 5,408 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $545,000, down from 9,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Ann Savings Bank who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $113.51. About 708,075 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: 1Q CONFERENCE CALL HAS ENDED; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s -Update; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NON-MINING INVESTMENT ROSE ABOUT 9% IN PAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of CGCMT 2016-C1; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – LOWE’S DIRECTOR RICHARD W. DREILING TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: INFLATION GLOBALLY WILL GRADUALLY PICK UP; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – COMPARABLE SALES IN MAY ARE DOUBLE-DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.93 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $145.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co Cl A by 1,995 shares to 18,494 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Centre Asset Mngmt Lc owns 153,060 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Mathes Inc stated it has 0.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Daiwa Securities Gp Incorporated reported 295,140 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Missouri-based Terril Brothers Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Counsel Llc holds 0.07% or 17,797 shares in its portfolio. Osborne Partners Capital Management Limited Liability invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cambridge Trust invested in 533,184 shares. Old Republic Int holds 2.4% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.70 million shares. B Riley Wealth stated it has 26,513 shares. Brick Kyle Associate invested in 4,025 shares. Lvm Mi has 4.73% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel owns 425,919 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Marco Inv Limited Com invested in 349,575 shares or 3.41% of the stock. Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 5,871 shares. First United Fincl Bank Trust holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 33,455 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wait for the Trade War to Play Out Before Buying Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Cisco Systems a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Medtronic, Novo Nordisk, Southern and TransDigm – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: JPM, CSCO, LB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “A sell-off worse than December can arrive in a week, says analyst who is predicting ‘Lehman-like’ drop – CNBC” on August 26, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Lowe’s (LOW) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Nordstrom Stock, But Not Because of Its Low Valuation – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. Shares for $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.87 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.