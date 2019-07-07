As Lowes Cos (LOW) Market Value Rose, Fiera Capital Has Lifted Its Holding; Hemenway Trust Company Has Boosted Eog Resources (EOG) Position by $2.88 Million as Stock Declined

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 69,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.51M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 1.90 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR HIS SUCCESSOR; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F; 18/05/2018 – LOWE ENTERPRISES INVESTORS BUYS 1 KENNEDY FLATS APARTMENT; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PICTURE ON NON-MINING BUSINESS INVESTMENT BETTER THAN FOR SOME TIME; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Trade Tensions a Risk for Australian Growth; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s -Update; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Robert A. Niblock to Retire Upon Appointment of Successor; 05/03/2018 – LOWE’S TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION FROM UBS GLOBAL CONSUMER & RETAI; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: KEEPING INTEREST RATES LOW PROMOTES CONFIDENCE; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 36.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 30,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,194 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77M, up from 82,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $88.57. About 5.34 million shares traded or 48.14% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 30,105 shares to 375,744 shares, valued at $26.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itt Inc by 29,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,282 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Munihldngs Qlty Ii (MUE).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by Frieson Donald. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invs owns 85,595 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt accumulated 7,687 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr, Maryland-based fund reported 100 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com stated it has 80,191 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 328,864 were accumulated by Edgemoor Advsr Incorporated. The Georgia-based Atlanta Mngmt Company L L C has invested 0.15% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Halsey Associates Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,026 shares. Cambridge Research Advisors has 109,893 shares. American Money Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,100 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Peoples Fincl Corp has invested 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 461,526 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt Communications (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 18,472 shares. Oak Associate Limited Oh owns 203,394 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Suvretta Management Ltd Liability has 2.22% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Schwartz Invest Counsel owns 508,700 shares or 2.98% of their US portfolio.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3,408 shares to 33,109 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,376 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc reported 3,788 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 4,978 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 328,850 are owned by Asset Mngmt One Limited. Bridges Mngmt holds 0.47% or 120,448 shares. 11,773 were accumulated by Peapack Gladstone Financial. Capital International Inc Ca reported 59,233 shares stake. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.21% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). First Merchants owns 13,900 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.12% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 270,099 shares. Miller Howard Incorporated Ny reported 25,378 shares. Jp Marvel Inv Advsrs Llc has 81,850 shares for 2.52% of their portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt has 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 376 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd has 22,253 shares. Stanley has invested 0.97% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx holds 0.37% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 11,582 shares.