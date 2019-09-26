As Lowes Cos (LOW) Market Value Declined, Willingdon Wealth Management Has Raised by $1.14 Million Its Stake; As Epam Sys (EPAM) Shares Rose, Chase Investment Counsel Has Decreased by $308,805 Its Position

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 81.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 11,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 25,472 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57M, up from 14,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $110.31. About 778,351 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS EXPECTS INFLATION TO INCREASE A LITTLE FROM ITS CURRENT LOW RATE; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of CGCMT 2016-C1; 05/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 18/05/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Aussie Rate Increase Might Come as a Shock After 7 Years; 22/05/2018 – US News: Lowe’s Is Better By Hiring J.C. Penney’s CEO; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: BEST RESPONSE TO TRUMP TARIFFS TO NOT RESPOND, SIT STILL; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Move in Interest Rates Likely Higher; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 12,008 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, down from 13,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $183.63. About 35,108 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $196.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 35,294 shares to 61,104 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $60.88 million for 41.36 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Retail Bank In invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 1,443 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated invested 0.08% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Maryland Cap Mngmt reported 2.76% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Schroder Investment stated it has 80,257 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 6 are held by Fifth Third Comml Bank. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 8,037 shares stake. Comerica Financial Bank accumulated 0% or 3,010 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp owns 3,386 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Natl Bank owns 6,887 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Westpac has 5,190 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Int Gp Incorporated has 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc reported 18,607 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPAM Systems, Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Headless Commerce Ecosystem Partners Release Playbook – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EPAM Acquires Competentum For EdTech System – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) CEO, President, Chairman Arkadiy Dobkin Sold $22.1 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Cheap Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” published on September 07, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Stocks close little changed amid worries about the global economy – CNBC” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Juniorminingnetwork.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE American Notifies General Moly About Low Share Price Continued Listing Deficiency – Junior Mining Network” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 shares were bought by Frieson Donald, worth $200,342. On Friday, May 24 the insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $430.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 182,829 shares to 3,808 shares, valued at $40,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 4,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boltwood Capital holds 1.45% or 22,550 shares in its portfolio. Fort Point Cap Prtnrs Lc stated it has 2,231 shares. Burns J W And holds 0.66% or 28,213 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 1.15M shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Staley Capital Advisers Inc holds 2,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lpl Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 204,509 shares. Moreover, Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited has 0.04% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Jefferies has 21,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Utd Ser Automobile Association owns 685,564 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.28% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 966 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited invested in 0.06% or 24,506 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6.13 million shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 102,248 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated holds 0.35% or 11,672 shares in its portfolio.