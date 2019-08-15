As Lowes Cos (LOW) Market Value Declined, Holder Two Creeks Capital Management LP Upped Holding; Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Lowered Its Position in Kennedy (KW) as Stock Value Declined

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.37M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54M, down from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 278,534 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Inc. Exits Position in Kennedy-Wilson; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON SAYS EXPECTS PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE FROM TRANSACTIONS TO BE ABOUT $102 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C; 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q REV. $190.7M, EST. $184.0M; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Rev $190.7M; 10/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 374,191 shares as the company's stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 943,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.30 million, up from 569,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $93.59. About 5.60 million shares traded or 8.29% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (NYSE:PXD) by 194,000 shares to 102,100 shares, valued at $15.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 65,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,868 shares, and cut its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Better Buy: General Electric vs. Lowe's – Yahoo Finance" on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why You Should Care About Ameresco, Inc.'s (NYSE:AMRC) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance" published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Wayfair at six-month low after disclosing note offering – Seeking Alpha" on August 14, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. 2,030 shares were bought by Frieson Donald, worth $200,342.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 95,271 were reported by Marco Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc invested in 9,007 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 2,284 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel holds 11,200 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Prudential Pcl reported 219,793 shares. Founders Capital Limited Co invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.3% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Arrowgrass Cap (Us) Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 38 shares. Parsec Financial Mgmt invested 1.68% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Long Pond Limited Partnership reported 841,548 shares stake. Cohen & Steers reported 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv, a New York-based fund reported 287 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.12% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 42,500 shares. Da Davidson holds 0.05% or 29,997 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Llp holds 0.02% or 10,219 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 95,000 shares. Cutter Co Brokerage reported 412,759 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 725 shares. Regions Financial Corp has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Pictet Asset Limited reported 20,600 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Seabridge Advisors Lc stated it has 179,753 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 191,898 shares stake. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 39 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 15,617 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Citadel has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 0% or 9,383 shares.