As Lowes Cos (LOW) Market Value Declined, Haverford Financial Services Upped Stake by $1.07 Million; Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Increased Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding by $621,500; Share Price Declined

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 73.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 26,575 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, up from 15,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $62.5. About 9.90M shares traded or 63.83% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 10/04/2018 – BANK OF THAILAND RELEASES MINUTES OF LATEST MPC RATE DECISION; 13/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE AGREES TO SCREEN MPC NOMINEES FOR APPROVAL; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – KARSTEN MARKWARDT AND DR. PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN JOIN MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL; 13/03/2018 – LONDON- S.AFRICA’S CENTRAL BANK ESTIMATES VAT RISE TO LIFT INFLATION AROUND 0.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS OVER THE YEAR -MPC MEMBER KAHN; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – SOME POLISH MPC MEMBERS SAY ’18 GDP MAY BE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – OFFERING WAS SIGNIFICANTLY OVERSUBSCRIBED; 23/04/2018 – DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDING IN MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 10,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 95,945 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68 million, up from 85,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $109.06. About 2.47 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s — 3rd Update; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS, DOMESTICALLY, HIGH LEVEL OF HOUSEHOLD DEBT REMAINS A VULNERABILITY; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Reports 3% Net Sales Increase; Comparable Sales Fall Short of Expectations — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: LOT ALSO RIDING ON CHINA MANAGING BUILD-UP OF RISK IN ITS FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NON-MINING INVESTMENT ROSE ABOUT 9% IN PAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Keeps Benchmark Interest Rate at 1.5% (Full Text)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argi Ltd Com accumulated 3,465 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation has 117,697 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru stated it has 164,946 shares. Washington Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Peoples owns 2,025 shares. 590,000 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Hanson And Doremus has 0.02% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). First Long Island Investors Ltd stated it has 3.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mastrapasqua Asset holds 0.42% or 21,727 shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Convergence Investment Prns Ltd stated it has 2,638 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca owns 0.32% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 3,836 shares. 27,513 are owned by Beacon Gru. Markston Intl Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Ameriprise stated it has 5.66M shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of stock. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was made by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps invested in 0.01% or 25,865 shares. Caprock Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.04% or 3,634 shares. Boston Private Wealth accumulated 0.05% or 25,755 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 17,844 shares. Assetmark has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 18,057 shares. 226,193 are owned by Macquarie Gp Limited. Greenleaf Trust has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc invested in 254,085 shares. Kcm Investment Advisors Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 6,878 shares. Gluskin Sheff & holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 128,349 shares. 10 invested 2.17% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). New York-based Jennison Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). D E Shaw And Company Inc owns 5.82 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 916,256 shares. Anchor Ltd Liability Company stated it has 35,912 shares.

