As Lowes Cos (LOW) Market Value Declined, Ci Investments Has Upped by $42.81 Million Its Holding; As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Share Price Declined, Hhr Asset Management Boosted Its Stake by $8.54 Million

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 490.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 419,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 505,344 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.65 million, up from 85,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.54. About 3.66M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – PROLONGED UNFAVORABLE WEATHER ACROSS GEOGRAPHIES LED TO DELAYED SPRING SELLING SEASON WHICH IMPACTED RESULTS IN OUTDOOR CATEGORIES IN QTR; 23/05/2018 – Correction to Ackman Lowe’s Story; 23/05/2018 – Full story: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s – Dow Jones; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE A LOWER CURRENCY IN AUSTRALIA; 30/03/2018 – US News: Negative Sentiment May Be Positive for Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lowe’s Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOW); 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Expects to Add About 10 Home-Improvement, Hardware Stores in FY18; 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos; 21/05/2018 – Lowe’s Companies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.22 a share – Earnings Preview

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 61.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 149,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 394,173 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.71M, up from 244,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 3.18 million shares traded or 49.20% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vantage Inv Prns Ltd reported 81,636 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, a California-based fund reported 58,813 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd holds 0.21% or 33,591 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct accumulated 0.44% or 133,130 shares. Minnesota-based Jnba Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp holds 17,216 shares. National Pension Ser stated it has 0.31% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Princeton Port Strategies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0.29% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 41,262 shares. Oz Mngmt Lp owns 1.42 million shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 2,577 shares. Essex Fin Serv owns 3,201 shares. Citigroup Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). First Business Services stated it has 7,709 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 19,253 shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $105.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 835,700 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342. Shares for $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning has 0.03% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Quantbot LP holds 10,241 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 222,600 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 913 shares. 34,242 were reported by Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership. Citadel Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Signalpoint Asset Ltd reported 10,547 shares. Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 49,971 shares or 0.52% of the stock. First Hawaiian National Bank reported 0.06% stake. 33,310 were reported by Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited. Creative Planning reported 5,497 shares. The France-based Carmignac Gestion has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Highland Mngmt LP owns 12,700 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs accumulated 216 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jag Capital Lc invested in 0.36% or 55,322 shares.