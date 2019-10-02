As Lowes Cos (LOW) Market Valuation Declined, Atwood & Palmer Raised Its Position by $4.73 Million; Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Position in Masco (MAS) as Shares Rose

Atwood & Palmer Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 18387.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc bought 47,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 47,512 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79M, up from 257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $109.52. About 3.94 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 05/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Keeps Benchmark Interest Rate at 1.5% (Full Text); 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CEO steps down, joins Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PICTURE ON NON-MINING BUSINESS INVESTMENT BETTER THAN FOR SOME TIME; 19/04/2018 – @karenfinerman is looking for another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LOW; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N FY SHR VIEW $5.47, REV VIEW $71.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Has Market Value of About $77.7 Billion

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 21,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 295,190 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.60M, up from 273,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.02. About 3.86 million shares traded or 30.24% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. Ellison Marvin R also bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $740.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 168,960 shares to 835 shares, valued at $37,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 103,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,951 shares, and cut its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).