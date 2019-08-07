As Lowes Cos Com Stk (LOW) Market Value Declined, Holder Buckingham Capital Management Decreased by $3.90 Million Its Holding; As Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) Stock Value Declined, Holder Osmium Partners Has Trimmed Its Position by $6.02 Million

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.41. About 16,428 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com Stk (LOW) by 26.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 35,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 97,045 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.62 million, down from 132,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $96.99. About 1.09M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 18/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: A Case of Good Timing — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY; 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Trade Tensions a Risk for Australian Growth; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Aussie Rate Increase Might Come as a Shock After 7 Years; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s — 3rd Update; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in H And E Equipment Services I (NASDAQ:HEES) by 34,992 shares to 387,992 shares, valued at $9.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J Jill Inc by 270,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 779,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (NYSE:SWK).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, June 19. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Dow plunges 760 points in worst day of 2019 as trade war intensifies – CNBC” on August 05, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Chesapeake Energy’s stock turns sharply lower, heads toward 20-year low – MarketWatch” published on August 06, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Dow attempts to claw back from 589-point tumble; Nasdaq on the verge of turning positive – MarketWatch” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do You Know What Capri Holdings Limited’s (NYSE:CPRI) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Ltd Company has 0.26% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 114,273 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 168,648 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hussman Strategic Inc has 0.53% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 117,522 are held by Lee Danner And Bass. Patten holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 7,898 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.15% or 4.92 million shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 2.03M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited holds 0.16% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 16,929 shares. Arbor Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Third Avenue Mngmt Lc has 2.28% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 276,136 shares. Kessler Investment Group Limited Company owns 736 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The reported 192,649 shares. Moreover, Welch Gp Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 957 shares. Arvest Retail Bank Division has 263,880 shares for 2% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.62B for 12.00 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Travelzoo Inc (TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Travelzoo Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM ET – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “XLNX, BCOV, VC and TZOO among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Why Travelzoo Stock Rose 3x, Then Dropped 50% – Forbes” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Travelzoo Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:TZOO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11 million and $118.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spark Networks Se by 979,151 shares to 984,151 shares, valued at $15.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX) by 150,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Leaf Group Ltd.