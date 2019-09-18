As Lowes Cos (Call) (LOW) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Oz Management LP Trimmed Holding; As Gerdau S A (GGB) Shares Rose, Contrarian Capital Management Has Boosted by $63.82 Million Its Position

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 28511.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 21.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 21.35 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.04 million, up from 74,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $3.205. About 5.00M shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 19/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS – TO USE OFFERING’S PROCEEDS TO FINANCE PART OF ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN U.S. REBAR STEEL MILL, FABRICATION ASSETS FROM GERDAU S.A; 30/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS SALE OF CHILE PLANTS TO BE CONCLUDED IN JULY; 28/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS PRODUCTION, TRANSPORT OF MATERIALS HURT BY STRIKE; 02/04/2018 – GERDAU SAYS IT CONCLUDED SALE OF UNITS IN U.S. TO OPTIMUS STEEL; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q ADJ NET R$448M; 09/05/2018 – MET GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL147.0M; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU AMERISTEEL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian equities lead regional losses as tariff fears heat up; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL441.0M; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: GERDAU 1Q ADJ NET R$451M

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (LOW) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 99,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 2.28M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229.98 million, down from 2.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $112.1. About 1.36M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – BRIEF-Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake In Lowe’s- WSJ, Citing; 22/05/2018 – Cramer: JC Penney’s CEO bolting to Lowe’s means embattled department store chain can’t be saved; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS EXPECTS INFLATION TO INCREASE A LITTLE FROM ITS CURRENT LOW RATE; 23/05/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s, supports incoming CEO Marvin Ellison – Dow Jones; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Economy Moving in Right Direction; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: POSSIBLE AUSTRALIA LENDING STANDARDS MAY TIGHTEN FURTHER; 18/05/2018 – LOWE ENTERPRISES INVESTORS BUYS 1 KENNEDY FLATS APARTMENT

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 346,341 shares to 751,621 shares, valued at $17.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 38,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.87M shares, and cut its stake in Willscot Corp.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was bought by Ellison Marvin R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealth Planning Limited Liability Com accumulated 6,209 shares. Greenwood Capital holds 2.25% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 88,454 shares. Palladium Prtn Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,980 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Utd Fire Group Inc has 0.61% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 17,000 shares. Ironsides Asset Advisors Ltd has 32.89% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hrt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 13,301 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas owns 2.80 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 590,000 shares. Mairs And holds 7,369 shares. Allstate has 0.15% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Capital Inv Limited Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 5,623 shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Parthenon Lc has invested 0.08% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Daiwa Secs Gp holds 0.04% or 47,957 shares in its portfolio. Twin Capital Management Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 6,382 shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.61 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

