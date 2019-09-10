As Lowes Cos (Call) (LOW) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Trimmed by $26.64 Million Its Holding; Verity Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Southern Co (SO)

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (LOW) by 42.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 244,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.58 million, down from 569,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.79. About 3.33M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 01/05/2018 – LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT IN CASH RATE; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Intensified Trade Tensions a Threat to Global Growth; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE INC – LOWE WILL SUCCEED BRIAN SCHMITT; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LOWER CURRENCY WOULD HELP INFLATION, UNEMPLOYMENT; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NON-MINING INVESTMENT ROSE ABOUT 9% IN PAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Trade Tensions a Risk for Australian Growth

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 251.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 35,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 50,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, up from 14,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $59.02. About 4.45 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement; 23/05/2018 – Southern Sells Solar Stake to Global Atlantic for $1.2 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Georgia Power customers to receive $1.2 billion in benefits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 10/05/2018 – Southern Co: New Construction Milestones Reached at Vogtle Nuclear Expansion; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN IN FINAL STAGES OF 1/3 STAKE IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Fire Gru reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Wunderlich Managemnt invested in 1.45% or 18,990 shares. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Com stated it has 2,702 shares. Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.11% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 69,500 are held by Andra Ap. Newman Dignan & Sheerar owns 18,482 shares. Strategic Advsrs accumulated 4,500 shares or 0.19% of the stock. The Georgia-based Voya Investment Ltd has invested 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Corporation owns 32,223 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Lc holds 0.07% or 4,091 shares. Montag A And Associates Incorporated owns 6,346 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs has invested 4.74% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Assetmark stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). British Columbia reported 239,719 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.03 billion for 21.10 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 93,950 shares to 497,037 shares, valued at $101.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Lowe’s (LOW) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Care About Energizer Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ENR) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Mallinckrodtâ€™s suffers record plunge after report bankruptcy is being considered – MarketWatch” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lowe’s rallies after earnings topper, reaffirmed FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advsrs owns 39,058 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Mraz Amerine Assocs reported 6,890 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory stated it has 36,190 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Regions Corporation owns 410,658 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. 43,922 are owned by Dupont. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has 242,759 shares. Patten Patten Tn invested in 13,364 shares. Greatmark Investment Prtn reported 35,105 shares stake. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Com reported 200 shares stake. Moreover, Aull Monroe Mngmt has 2.85% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel invested 0.22% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Sns Fincl Group Lc reported 6,158 shares stake. Capwealth Ltd Company reported 20,336 shares. Forte Cap Ltd Co Adv invested in 0.41% or 22,100 shares.