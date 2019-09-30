As Lowes Cos (Call) (LOW) Share Price Declined, Holder Oz Management LP Lowered Its Position; As Diageo P L C (DEO) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Schwartz Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (LOW) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 99,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 2.28 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229.98 million, down from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $109.96. About 3.45 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire; 23/05/2018 – Full story: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s – Dow Jones; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lowe’s Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOW); 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON TARIFFS BY PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS VERY REGRETTABLE; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s board of directors is actively searching for Niblock’s replacement; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIA HAS A LOT RESTING ON CHINA MANAGING ITS DEBT

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 69.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 51,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 22,300 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84M, down from 74,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $163.52. About 308,516 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valvoline Inc by 195,000 shares to 420,000 shares, valued at $8.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 441,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $18.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc by 245,600 shares to 768,900 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Prn) by 6.03M shares in the quarter, for a total of 29.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlantic Union Retail Bank holds 85,566 shares. Bb&T Secs has invested 0.53% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Tiverton Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 60,721 shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Independent invested in 13,800 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Jennison Assoc has invested 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Brown Advisory owns 0.57% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1.98M shares. Covington Mngmt holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 83,038 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al stated it has 22,050 shares. Community Bancorp Na invested in 15,300 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.26% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Horrell Mgmt Inc, a Arkansas-based fund reported 31,087 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt invested 0.16% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). C M Bidwell Associates Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 35 shares. First Citizens Natl Bank has invested 0.32% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).