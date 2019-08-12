As Lowes Companies (LOW) Valuation Declined, Valicenti Advisory Services Has Cut Holding by $442,758; Sterling Construction Co (STRL) Shareholder Tygh Capital Management Decreased Its Position as Valuation Declined

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold 4,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 59,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54M, down from 63,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $98.55. About 5.37 million shares traded or 4.16% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BUT A$ NOT BROADLY OVERVALUED; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Net $988M; 23/05/2018 – Correction to Ackman Lowe’s Story; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIAN ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TARIFF ESCALATION COULD LEAD TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC SHOCK; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co (STRL) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 151,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.74% . The institutional investor held 400,018 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, down from 551,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 103,254 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.43% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $60M Boerne, TX Project; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Construction Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STRL); 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q EPS 9c; 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $30 M Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC – “REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SIGNIFICANT TOP AND BOTTOM LINE GROWTH”; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC STRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.0 BLN TO $1.035 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $30 Million Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $60 Million Boerne, TX Project; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY Rev $1B-$1.035B; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q Rev $222.5M

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Medical Group Nv by 72,609 shares to 521,415 shares, valued at $16.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 15,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide C (NYSE:VAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold STRL shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 20.44 million shares or 4.72% more from 19.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Inc has invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) or 41,131 shares. Tygh Cap Mngmt Inc owns 0.88% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 400,018 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 314,472 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Management holds 4,701 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invs invested 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Malaga Cove Capital Lc holds 0.15% or 19,246 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 57,408 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corp invested in 52,912 shares. Ftb Advsr stated it has 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Numerixs Techs Inc has invested 0.01% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.01% or 1.66 million shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Penn Capital Management holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 256,653 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $119,400 activity.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.20 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.