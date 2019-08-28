As Lowes Companies (LOW) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Colony Group Has Trimmed Position; Johnson Investment Counsel Holding in Roper Industries (ROP) Lowered by $615,505 as Stock Price Rose

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Companies (LOW) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 24,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 167,458 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33M, down from 192,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Lowes Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $106.04. About 2.98M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MACROPRUDENTIAL MEASURES ON HOUSING WORKED, SHOULD BE PART OF TOOL BOX; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – LOWE’S DIRECTOR RICHARD W. DREILING TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N SAYS CEO, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND PRESIDENT ROBERT A. NIBLOCK TO RETIRE; 22/05/2018 – Head of struggling JC Penney departs for Lowe’s; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NON-MINING INVESTMENT ROSE ABOUT 9% IN PAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TRUMP TARIFF PROPOSAL COULD TURN BADLY IF ESCALATES; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 18/03/2018 – Weijia Jiang, Luther Lowe; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: No Pressure on RBA to Raise Rates

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Roper Industries (ROP) by 6.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 25,089 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, down from 26,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Roper Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $5.02 during the last trading session, reaching $353.76. About 463,253 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 17,259 shares to 648,053 shares, valued at $65.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpm Incorporated (NYSE:RPM) by 6,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Limited (NYSE:IVZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73M for 27.81 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc Com by 518 shares to 773 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT).