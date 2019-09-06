As Lowes Companies (LOW) Valuation Declined, Raub Brock Capital Management LP Increased Stake by $1.15 Million; Riverbridge Partners Cut Its Position in U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) by $5.74 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 54,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 401,356 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.15 million, down from 456,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.95. About 91,214 shares traded or 7.86% up from the average. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has risen 24.96% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.96% the S&P500. Some Historical USPH News: 21/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 23C/SHR FROM 20C; 10/04/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 20/03/2018 – Chmn Pullins Gifts 500 Of US Physical Therapy Inc; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS $0.56 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – US Physical Therapy 1Q Rev $108.3M; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Makes Second Acquisition in Industrial Injury Prevention Sector; 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS COMPANY’S DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATING RESULTS FOR YEAR 2017 TO BE $2.34 TO $2.44 IN; 08/03/2018 – US Physical Therapy 4Q EPS 57c; 03/05/2018 – US Physical Therapy 1Q EPS 27c

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 10,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 189,607 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76M, up from 179,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $114.21. About 3.33M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 21/05/2018 – Lowe’s Companies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.22 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TRUMP TARIFF PROPOSAL COULD TURN BADLY IF ESCALATES; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HISTORY SHOWS PROTECTIONISM IS BAD; 24/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Lowe’s Rtgs Unaffctd By Actvst Invstr, New CEO; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA TOGETHER CAN BE ‘STRONG VOICE’ FOR IMPORTANCE OF OPEN INTERNATIONAL TRADE, EFFECTIVE REGIONAL CO-OPERATION; 30/03/2018 – US News: Negative Sentiment May Be Positive for Lowe’s; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS, DOMESTICALLY, HIGH LEVEL OF HOUSEHOLD DEBT REMAINS A VULNERABILITY

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $152,649 activity. Gilmartin Kathleen A also bought $52,585 worth of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) shares.

Analysts await U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. USPH’s profit will be $9.07M for 48.22 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.35% negative EPS growth.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8,654 shares to 354,224 shares, valued at $56.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inst by 34,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 575,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).