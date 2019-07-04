As Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Stock Rose, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Cut Its Holding by $515,268; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Trimmed Its Position in Commvault Systems (CVLT) as Stock Declined

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 57.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 738,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 537,564 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.80 million, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $50.9. About 187,555 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.08% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: New Ops Committee to Be Formed to Evaluate Margin and Rev Growth Opportunities; 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems 4Q Adj EPS 31c; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – ADVOCATING FOR A MULTI-YEAR CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM IN COMMVAULT, COMPRISED OF AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – NOMINEES TO COMMVAULT BOARD INCLUDE JOHN MCCORMACK, FORMER CEO OF WEBSENSE & CHUCK MORAN, FOUNDER AND FORMER CEO OF SKILLSOFT; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT TARGETS CUT OF ABOURT 4% OF JOBS; 20/03/2018 – Commvault Appoints Olaf Duennweller Area-Vice President EMEA Central; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT 4Q REV. $184.9M, EST. $187.0M; 15/05/2018 – Etf Managers Group Buys New 2.2% Position in CommVault; 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies (LOW) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 4,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 631,443 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.43 million, down from 636,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Lowe’s Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $103.15. About 1.71 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MACROPRUDENTIAL MEASURES ON HOUSING WORKED, SHOULD BE PART OF TOOL BOX; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LIKELY THAT NEXT RBA RATE MOVE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Net $988M; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LOWER CURRENCY WOULD HELP INFLATION, UNEMPLOYMENT; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: WHILE SOME OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE HIKING, AUSTRALIAN CIRCUMSTANCES ARE DIFFERENT; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE A STRONG CASE FOR A NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT OF MONETARY POLICY; 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $7.26 million activity. Shares for $4.35M were sold by BUNTE AL on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 3,888 shares valued at $264,112 was made by WALKER DAVID F on Tuesday, February 5. FANZILLI FRANK J sold $767,597 worth of stock. Shares for $507,450 were sold by PULVER DAN. Merrill Gary sold $93,998 worth of stock.

Analysts await Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.02 per share. CVLT’s profit will be $456,778 for 1272.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Commvault Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock. Ellison Marvin R had bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.77 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

