As Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Holding by $360,245; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Continues to Hold Stake in Home Depot (HD)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies (LOW) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 237,896 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.04M, down from 241,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Lowe’s Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.71. About 3.30M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 29/05/2018 – Lowe’s Drops Paint Strippers Blamed in Dozens of Deaths; 23/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE BUILDS ABOUT $1B STAKE IN LOWE’S: CNBC/DJ; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF GEOFF LOWE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE NAMES GEOFF LOWE AS CFO

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 334,570 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.20M, up from 219,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot –

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Advsrs has invested 0.23% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 287,984 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Tortoise Inv Ltd Liability Com invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Atlantic Union Bancorp Corp holds 0.35% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 6,538 shares. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). California-based Reilly Financial Lc has invested 0.32% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fulton Retail Bank Na reported 18,635 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.04% or 73,924 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking holds 912,550 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia has invested 0.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, South Texas Money Management Limited has 0.19% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 23,506 shares. 3,729 are owned by Cutter & Com Brokerage Incorporated. 36,605 were accumulated by Timessquare Management Llc. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa owns 6,465 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Bangor Financial Bank invested in 0.08% or 2,337 shares.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,688 shares to 620,677 shares, valued at $96.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 182,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,780 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.04 billion for 21.09 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 40,794 shares to 174,729 shares, valued at $10.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 28,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,510 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Wheatland invested in 14,124 shares. Amp Cap Investors holds 532,528 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Inr Advisory Services Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 40 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management Inc has 4,014 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Santa Barbara Asset Management Lc reported 3.62% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Baker Avenue Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 17,216 shares. Fdx reported 63,474 shares. 15,336 are held by Conning. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP reported 1.34 million shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.31% or 549,222 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Trust Com invested in 12,413 shares. 6,649 are owned by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc. 93,959 are owned by Asset Mngmt.