As Lowes Companies (LOW) Stock Price Declined, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Upped Stake by $2.34 Million; Scott & Selber Increases Holding in Sysco (SYY)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 682.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 21,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 24,584 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 3,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $108.18. About 3.71M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN INTEREST RATES WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 26/03/2018 – Investors cheer changing of the guard at Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA TOGETHER CAN BE ‘STRONG VOICE’ FOR IMPORTANCE OF OPEN INTERNATIONAL TRADE, EFFECTIVE REGIONAL CO-OPERATION; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to retire once successor is found; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SEES FY EPS $5.40 TO $5.50; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE HERE; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $74.41. About 2.00 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge invested in 1.45% or 221,087 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.17% or 6,179 shares. Middleton And Company Ma stated it has 0.46% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Captrust Financial Advisors invested in 124,949 shares. Private Harbour Inv Management And Counsel Ltd accumulated 0.94% or 8,268 shares. Barometer Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.54% or 43,600 shares. Cornercap Counsel holds 0.13% or 8,915 shares in its portfolio. Ironsides Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 34.87% or 972,591 shares. Baldwin Invest Lc reported 12,200 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. S&T National Bank & Trust Pa has 0.35% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4,523 shares. Trustco Bank & Trust Corp N Y holds 8,387 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk reported 631,443 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Co has invested 0.59% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Pointstate LP accumulated 3.06% or 1.42 million shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. On Wednesday, June 19 Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 2,030 shares.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22,527 shares to 68,888 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 5,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,171 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile has invested 0.29% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Citadel Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 153,850 shares. Gyroscope Cap Grp Inc Lc stated it has 0.4% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Atria Invests Lc reported 19,497 shares stake. Palladium Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 7,879 shares in its portfolio. 1.23 million were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And. Woodstock Corporation owns 85,341 shares. Westpac Corp reported 238,847 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) accumulated 0.04% or 5,637 shares. Nomura Holding reported 17,904 shares. Brookstone Mgmt holds 3,173 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Destination Wealth reported 319 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 13,734 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 493,741 shares.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21M and $191.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4,249 shares to 4,091 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.