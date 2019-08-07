As Lowes Companies (LOW) Share Value Declined, Farr Miller & Washington Increased Its Position; As Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Market Value Rose, Holder Quantitative Investment Management Trimmed Stake by $815,100

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 4,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 379,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.56M, up from 375,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $97.68. About 1.56M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA TOGETHER CAN BE ‘STRONG VOICE’ FOR IMPORTANCE OF OPEN INTERNATIONAL TRADE, EFFECTIVE REGIONAL CO-OPERATION; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS IF RATE RISE COULD COME QUICKER BECAUSE OF STRONGER ECONOMY THAT WOULD BE GOOD; 06/03/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE A LOWER CURRENCY IN AUSTRALIA; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Starts Searching for New CEO as Robert Niblock to Retire; 20/04/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE HERE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX DISCUSSION IMPORTANT BUT NOT THE ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT; 11/05/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plan of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SEES FY EPS $5.40 TO $5.50

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 73.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 42,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The hedge fund held 15,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295,000, down from 58,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 250,132 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 63C, EST. 61C; 02/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ALL OUTSTANDING; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q FFO 64c/Shr; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NARElT’s RElTWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.63; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.47 – $2.55; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 FFO/Share $2.31-$2.39; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 02/05/2018 – SABRA ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ALL 7.125% SERIES A PFD SHRS; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Net $62.5M

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,844 shares to 65,264 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 190,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,342 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 I (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Gp Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.39% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 54,935 shares. Moreover, M&R Cap Incorporated has 2.48% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Valicenti Advisory Services, a New York-based fund reported 59,744 shares. Montag Caldwell Ltd has 3.35% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 586,127 shares. Burke Herbert Bankshares Tru reported 7,906 shares stake. Parkside Comml Bank & has invested 0.13% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited has 2,739 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc holds 3,876 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd owns 5,590 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. The Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Tru has invested 0.35% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 2.09M shares. Bowen Hanes Inc has invested 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Synovus Fincl, a Georgia-based fund reported 48,820 shares. Vanguard invested in 65.99M shares or 0.28% of the stock.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was bought by Frieson Donald.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asml Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5,000 shares to 9,000 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimpress N.V by 16,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold SBRA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 153.32 million shares or 3.06% more from 148.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset holds 0.12% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) or 3.87 million shares. Daiwa Securities Gp Inc accumulated 29,176 shares. West Oak Capital Lc holds 62 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). 59,041 are held by Guggenheim Lc. Synovus Corp reported 162 shares. Lpl Limited Liability invested 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0% or 20,552 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 381,635 shares. Loomis Sayles And Com LP reported 0.01% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Moody National Bank Division holds 0.01% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) or 24,171 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 71,012 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 232,133 shares. 25.53 million are owned by Blackrock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corporation holds 0.01% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) or 60,748 shares.