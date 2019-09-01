As Lowes Companies (LOW) Share Price Declined, Holder Raub Brock Capital Management LP Boosted Its Holding; Blb&B Advisors Stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Lowered by $664,768

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 9,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 53,467 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 63,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.59. About 2.56M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 10,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 189,607 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76M, up from 179,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.2. About 4.08M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS NIBLOCK PLANS TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO; 22/05/2018 – Cramer: JC Penney’s CEO bolting to Lowe’s means embattled department store chain can’t be saved; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS FORMED COMMITTEE TO LEAD CEO SEARCH; COMMITTEE CHAIRED BY DAVID BATCHELDER, DIRECTOR RECOMMENDED BY ACTIVIST INVESTOR D.E. SHAW; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australia Has a Lot Riding on China Managing Debt Build-Up; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Mayewood Middle’s Zachariah Lowe as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 21/05/2018 – Lowe’s Companies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.22 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 20/04/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 12,380 shares to 60,484 shares, valued at $17.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 3,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.07% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Morgan Dempsey Capital Ltd Co owns 78,868 shares. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi invested in 840 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pioneer Tru Financial Bank N A Or accumulated 7,579 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 0.12% or 53,015 shares. Adirondack stated it has 0.38% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Panagora Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 208,535 shares. 137,638 are owned by Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Grand Jean Mgmt reported 4,550 shares. Farmers Tru Company reported 3,258 shares stake. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Northstar Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.21% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Wyoming-based Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc (Wy) has invested 0.07% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Cleararc reported 0.19% stake. Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt has 14,792 shares.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $23,725 was made by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. Ellison Marvin R also bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares.